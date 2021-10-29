LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 182,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

