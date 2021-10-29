Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Gap Down to $168.93

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $168.93, but opened at $163.09. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 858 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.49 and its 200 day moving average is $166.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $2,031,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 175,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

