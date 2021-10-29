Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €280.74 ($330.28).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €271.80 ($319.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is €262.46 and its 200 day moving average is €250.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

