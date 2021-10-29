Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $339.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

LIN stock opened at $317.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.88 and a 200 day moving average of $298.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $321.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

