Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.96

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 65573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

