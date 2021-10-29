Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $6.09 on Thursday, reaching $77.79. 416,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,654. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

