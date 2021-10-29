LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY remained flat at $$54.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

