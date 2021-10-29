LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

NYSE OGN opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

