LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 102,275 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

