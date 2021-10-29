LMR Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,093 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 1.13% of Sohu.com worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $4,088,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sohu.com by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,926 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90,403 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $820.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

