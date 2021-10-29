LMR Partners LLP Invests $10.24 Million in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,028,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARTAU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000.

NASDAQ:ARTAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

