LMR Partners LLP Purchases 55,796 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,780,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 386,271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

