LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,419 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.41. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

