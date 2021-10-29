LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 325,609 Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 325,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

