Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $331.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

