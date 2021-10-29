Lok’nStore Group’s (LOK) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on the stock.

LON:LOK opened at GBX 824 ($10.77) on Monday. Lok’nStore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 502.50 ($6.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,165.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The firm has a market cap of £244.67 million and a P/E ratio of 67.54.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

