Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the September 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LMRMF remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 250,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Lomiko Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.88.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

