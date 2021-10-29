L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

LRLCY opened at $91.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $95.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

