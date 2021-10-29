LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $174.73 on Friday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

