LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 49.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,370,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

