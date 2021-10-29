LPL Financial LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AFT opened at $15.98 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

