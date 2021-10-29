LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,694 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HERO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 262,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.