LPL Financial LLC Sells 16,081 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

