LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

