Lua Swap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0626

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00050172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00250700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

