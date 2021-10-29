Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00050172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00250700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.