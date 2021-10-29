Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $78,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,583,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.12.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $443.46 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $443.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.76 and a 200-day moving average of $368.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

