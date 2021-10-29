LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $96.34, but opened at $93.38. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $94.14, with a volume of 27,034 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 230,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

