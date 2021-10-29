LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

