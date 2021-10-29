Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

MCBC remained flat at $$8.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,822. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $287.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Macatawa Bank stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

