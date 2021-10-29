Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 5,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 112,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 850,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.