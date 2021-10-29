Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $275.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

