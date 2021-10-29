Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $5,322,420 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

