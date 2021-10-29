Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of OC stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

