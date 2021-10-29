Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,625 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

