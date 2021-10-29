MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close.
MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.56.
Shares of MAG stock opened at C$24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 325.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.68. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
