MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 325.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.68. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

