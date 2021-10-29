Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in October

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MDOUF opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. Maisons du Monde has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

