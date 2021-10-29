MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $29.64. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 1,961 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MMYT. Citigroup raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 192.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 80.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 55,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

