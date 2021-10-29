Man Group’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.79).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 236.60 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.57. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17). The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

