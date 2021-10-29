Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.120-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $653 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.36 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.43.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.24. 6,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,524. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $183.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

