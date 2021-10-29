Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.85-162.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.39 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.120-$2.140 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,524. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $183.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 1.98.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
