Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.85-162.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.39 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.120-$2.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,524. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $183.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.43.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.