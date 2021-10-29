Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

NYSE:MN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 9,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,631. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $178.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Manning & Napier worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

