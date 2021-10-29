MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading 0.9% Higher

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 652,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,204,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on MariMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

