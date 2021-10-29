Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 6,200.0% in October

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

