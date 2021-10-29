Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.68

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 121878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

