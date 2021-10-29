Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,706,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 2,817.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in PLDT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

PHI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.28. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.10%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.