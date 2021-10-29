Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

