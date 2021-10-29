Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.65% of Kaleyra worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

KLR opened at $11.11 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

