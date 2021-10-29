Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of Energy Recovery worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,265,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,608,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 210,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $18,725,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

