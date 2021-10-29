Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $124.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

